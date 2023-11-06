Jeremy Renner is no new to controversies, and he got himself in one when he uttered a pun-intended line at 2015’s Golden Globes Awards. He was on stage presenting an award with Jennifer Lopez, and the Avengers actor decided to make it awkward for many with his comment on stage. Scroll ahead to know more in detail.

For the unversed, JLo and Renner were up on stage to announce and present the award to Angelina Jolie‘s ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton. The singer dazzled in a gorgeous body-hugging gown with a plunging v-neckline. The Hawkeye actor is known for his witty and funny comments, but sometimes they are also sexist. He once received a lot of backlash for calling Black Widow a sl*t, along with co-star Chris Evans.

Similarly, when Jeremy Renner compared Jennifer Lopez’s busty assets popping out of her gown with a deep neckline to Globes, it sparked a lot of backlash. Netizens were not happy with the actor’s demeaning remarks about Jennifer Lopez. They took to their social media to criticize Renner. Things escalated online as many joined in to call him a pervert, and the actor had to take to his X [then Twitter] to come out and clarify the whole situation. He even thanked JLo for being a sport on stage.

Jeremy Renner taking to his Twitter account, wrote, “A reminder not to take this sh*t so serious. Thanks, Jennifer — You’re a gem.” Many in the comments weighed in their thoughts; while some found it hilarious, others thought it was inappropriate.

One of the users wrote, “Still, inappropriate public comment towards women. Perpetuates sexism.”

Another wrote, “That would be why he’s only a slight notch below Kevin Spacey.”

One of them said, “cracked me up bro. Don’t let the many butt-hurt people get at you. they just jealous.”

Followed by one slamming him as a “Sexist do*che bag” and, “Sorry, Jeremy, But a sexist (I’m so macho) joke does not compensate for having a beard. Why not shave it off & just be proud!”

For the unversed, at the 2015 Golden Globes, when Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Lopez went up to announce Billy Bob Thornton‘s name, the Hawkeye actor asked her to open the envelope. JLo replied, “You want me to do it? I have the nails.” And Renner glanced at her and responded, “You got the globes too,” imposing at her plunging dress.

In an interview with E Online, Jennifer Lopez also shared her take on the entire Jeremy Renner fiasco. She said that it was funny and further praised Renner as a funny man, revealing that it made her a ‘little hot.’

