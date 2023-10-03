William Freeman, Steve Harvey’s bodyguard, has been an indispensable part of his life since the 90s. He was the one who made the Family Feud host realize that Marjorie Elaine was the one for him, but it remains unfortunate that wild reports recently accused him of cheating. Albeit, fans must be elated to know that if not an escort, Big Boom, as he’s famously referred to, could be a couple therapist in an alternate world. Scroll below if you don’t believe us!

William ‘Big Boom’ Freeman calls himself a ‘celebrity bodyguard.’ If one refers to his official website, he also introduces himself as a “celebrated relationship speaker and author.” Everyone is very well aware that Steve is a highly followed motivational speaker, but you’d be surprised to learn that his bodyguard enjoys a massive following as well because of his bits of advice on relationships!

In a latest Facebook post, Big Boom has shared his take on couples’s missing spark in their relationships. He wrote, “We see so many couples getting married and they’re so happy on their wedding day, hugging. kissing and Honey Mooning and everyone is happy for them. But after their love starts failing they start asking themselves where did the love go? Well, it went wherever disappointment, hatefulness, jealousy, foolishness and abuse went.”

Steve Harvey’s bodyguard continued, “Because all of those things want to take Love’s place because they feel like you’re not paying enough attention to them, so they have to step in front of love. And you’re the only one who can stop them from taking Love’s place. But you get caught up in life and start feeling lonely and let it all sink in. Stop asking where did the live go? And start asking, “Where is God?””

Interestingly, Big Boom is quite active on Facebook, and his daily dose of couple advice has a huge fan following. Take a look at his viral post below:

Isn’t this great? Steve Harvey does have a lot of positive influence on people around him!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: After BFFs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Rumoured Romance Gets A Green Signal From His Mom? Insiders Say, “Donna Thinks She’s Very…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News