Women in every walk of life face a lot of discrimination as our society is still very patriarchal. In the entertainment world, including Hollywood, female actors often raise their voices against the lack of pay parity, and even ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot had to join in to express her disappointment with it once. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Israeli actress is known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe and, like many other celebs, is known to voice her opinions boldly. Other female actors who addressed the pay disparity in Hollywood included Emma Watson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Viola Davis, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. It is an issue not only in the West but everywhere across the globe.

In 2021, the actress did the National Geographic Series Impact With Gal Gadot, and in its virtual press conference, she addressed the pay disparity in Hollywood. Gal spoke about how, as a woman, she fought for equal pay with her male co-stars. The actress who shot to fame as Wonder Woman in the old DC Universe is one of the most influential personalities in the industry.

Speaking on pay disparity, Gal Gadot said, “My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, (all of) whom I love so much. As a woman, that has been the biggest thing. As a human being, I have struggled with many other problems.”

Besides Gal, in 2015, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up on it and told Variety that it felt ‘sh*tty’ to get a salary way less than her male co-stars. She even dragged her MCU colleague Robert Downey Jr and revealed that the pay gap is just surprising.

It is something not only Gal but many others have been talking about to this day. Things seem to be changing gradually; still, it will take time to get resolved for the good.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot has been receiving a lot of flak for showing her support towards Israel amid their war with Palestine. She even reportedly plans on holding a Hollywood screening of a 47-minute-long video showing the gruesome Hamas attack from last month. People on social media are calling for her boycott, and reportedly, the Ghosted actress Ana de Armas even unfollowed the Justice League actress on Instagram.

On the work front, Gal Gadot was last seen in Netflix’s Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

