Captain Marvel’s sequel, The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in pivotal roles, is about to release on November 10, 2023. In the movie, there’s an introduction of an Asian character named Prince Yan, played by none other than one of the popular South Korean actors, Park Seo Joon. While his massive fanbase was widely excited to see their favorite Korean actor on the international platform, recent reports suggest he doesn’t have a lot of screen time in the movie. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Seo Joon has an illustrious career in South Korea. From featuring in popular dramas like Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and others, he has also shown his versatility in acting as he portrayed different characters in Dream to Concrete Utopia.

We all have been waiting to see Park Seo Joon making his Hollywood debut, and when the announcement was made about his portrayal in The Marvels under the MCU world, we were elated, and so were his fans. But now, as the release date approaches, Marvel Studios faces quite a backlash over Park’s limited screen time in the movie.

A YouTuber has shared his alleged screen time in The Marvels after counting it while watching the movie. The post read as, “(Breaking) Seo Joon Hyung’s total screen time! 2 Minutes 47 Seconds. (*Margin of error is 5 seconds) Source: I counted his screen time myself while watching the movie.”

And as soon as the post went viral, fans started to comment and share their disappointment about the same. In Theqoo, one wrote, “I thought I would watch it if there was some more footage, but I heard there wasn’t much screen time for Park Seo-joon, so I won’t watch it. I haven’t watched any Marvel movies since the Avengers, but I thought I’d force myself to watch Park Seo-joon if he appeared in more movies, but I see no reason to watch them.”

Another one penned, “I thought he would play a more significant role because they were calling him Marvel Guy on Seojin‘s, LOL.” Another fan commented, “They put him on the main poster but he is given screen time fitting for an extra.”

“This puts a bad taste in my mouth. It just pisses me off how they are treating the Asian character,” wrote another fan.

Not only Park Seo Joon’s screen time is getting criticized, but his look from The Marvels also caught netizens’ attention and got mixed reactions.

Are you excited to watch Brie Larsons’ Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood-Korean news and updates.

Must Read: When ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Showed His Raunchy Side Saying He Wants Gwyneth Paltrow Back In The MCU So He Can ‘Make Out’ With Her: “My Wife Could Care Less”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News