The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, is all set to make its theatrical release this week. It has been directed by Nia DaCosta. The director is making headlines over her take on one of the most loved MCU characters, Captain America. Nia believes that the Snap by Thanos was Cap’s fault.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers has been one of the perfect castings in the MCU, not to forget the massive fan following he gained from it. The Infinity Saga took the audiences by surprise at the theatres as many of their favorite heroes disintegrated. Nia shared the same opinion back in 2021 as she thought they could have sacrificed Vision, who had the Mind stone embedded in his forehead and prevented the chaos.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is gearing up for the release of this Brie Larson-led MCU flick. She sat for an interview with ComicBook.com and explained her reason for blaming Captain America for the events of Infinity War. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed Cap looking for ways to save everyone. Even in this 2018 Avengers film, he did not want to sacrifice Vision when Thanos collected the Infinity Stones.

Weighing in on her opinion about Chris Evans’ Captain America being responsible for the Snap, Nia said, “He was incorrect, but he was also right in the end because everything was fine. We did lose some people that we care about. But it is his fault because he should have just ripped that thing out of his homie’s head from the beginning.” The Marvels director continued and said how this quality of the Cap also made him a great character.

Nia credits the personality of these superheroes in the first part of the MCU for the studio’s humongous success as they were true to themselves. The Marvels director shares how people understood the reasons behind the decisions taken by the characters in that phase of the MCU, including Captain America’s in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite blaming Cap, she gets why he did that.

As for The Marvels, it will bring together Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teynah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. The film also brings back Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, and it is slated to hit the theatres on November 10th.

For more updates on MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Couldn’t Stop Raving About His Steamy Kiss In The Shower With Amber Heard Despite Being In A Serious Relationship With Vanessa Paradis: “It Felt Like Something I Should Not Be Feeling”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News