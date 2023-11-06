The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a huge umbrella, and many people work underneath it, some in front of the camera and some behind it. But because of everyone’s contribution, each movie has become this successful. When Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 was released and became a box office hit while earning $773 million, not only the actors but the creators got their due credit and appreciation as well. James Gunn, the director and co-writer, is still known for creating this massive GOTG empire, which ended with Vol 3.

However, the first female writer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nicole Perlman, who wrote the draft script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1, found herself with no credit as James Gunn had a different perspective on the concept and modified the story and characters, which led to the credit dispute. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Zack Stentz, Nicole Perlman’s friend and co-writer of Thor’s screenplay, revealed that Nicole had to fight her own battle to get her due credit for Guardians of the Galaxy’s screenplay. As stated in MCU: The Reign Of Marvel Studios, “Nicole had to knife-fight for her credit on Guardians of the Galaxy. But she is probably the preeminent female action tentpole writer.”

Perlman further went ahead and hosted a ‘F*ck James Gunn’ party to voice her fight against the mistreatment. However, the plot that we see in the movie is a lot different than what she had written. Perlman had initially introduced the Walkman in the movie, while James showed a connection to Quill’s (played by Chris Pratt) deceased mother. As per The Reign Of Marvel Studios, “In Nicole’s script everything is pretty different… the story is different… the character arcs are different. It’s not about the same stuff. But that’s how the WGA works. They like first writers an awful lot.”

And amid their fiery dispute over getting the appropriate credit, James Gunn had acknowledged Nicole Perlman’s idea of Peter Quill‘s Walkman. It doesn’t only give the pop culture reference, but the Walkman also has an emotional backstory as well. Gunn had researched to curate a collection of songs that would make sense with the plot and added 10cc’s I’m Not in Love and Blue Swede’s Hooked on a Feeling. For this touch, James was widely appreciated.

Well, whatever happened between the co-writers, Guardians of the Galaxy is a successful franchise, and it can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

