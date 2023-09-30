Gwyneth Paltrow, the well-known Hollywood actress, rose to fame after featuring in Iron Man movies, where she portrayed Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) assistant and wife, Pepper Potts. However, not only as an actress, the diva also has another identity, which is of an entrepreneur. She has a lifestyle brand and website named GOOP. However, this is not all.

Gwyneth Paltrow is also known for her relationship with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt. They were the IT couple in Hollywood from 1994 to 1997 and were also reportedly engaged. Unfortunately, in 1997 they called off their engagement, leaving everyone in shock.

Though the couple’s love story was short lived, the two were madly in love with each other. They first worked together in 1995 thriller Se7en and that’s when their romance rumours started doing the rounds in the media.

Nonetheless, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt are like those cordial exes who wish nothing but the absolute best for each other. The Iron Man actress has opened up a number of times about her relationship with Brad and has confessed that she was madly in love with her ex-boyfriend Pitt.

Recently, in Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted yet again that out of all her relationships, Brad Pitt was the only partner she fell in love with at first sight. She said, “Major, Major love at first sight, it was crazy.” The actress also revealed the moment when Brad had asked for her hand in marriage.

Gwyneth said, “One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that.”

Well, even though their relationship didn’t work out we must say that the duo did look stunning together. Post splitting with Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow began dating actor Ben Affleck. She later dated and then married Chris Martin with whom she has 2 kids. After splitting in 2014, the actress began dating producer Brad Falchuk and married him in 2018.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt married Jennifer Aniston and then Angelina Jolie. The actor is now the father of 6 kids, out of which three adopted and three biological.

