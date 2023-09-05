Chrissy Teigen “never knows what to expect” when it comes to her family.

The 37-year-old model is married to ‘All of Me’ singer John Legend and has Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, five months, and welcomed Esti, five months, as well three-month-old Wren via surrogate earlier this year but while she is “hopeful” that their family number is “solid” now, admitted she is never quite sure what the future will hold.

Chrissy Teigen told People: “We just got back from a little trip to Mexico. We actually planned this a long time ago before we knew that we’d have the type of babies that could do this kind of thing. But luckily, we got so lucky with Esti and Wren that they are actually the easiest parts of our family now

Chrissy Teigen added, “What’s great is knowing that our family is solid now. Hopefully, there’s no new changes in the next year and this is our tight number now.”

“Of course, when things are great, they’re gonna get harder and when things are hard, they’re gonna get great. You never know what to expect, but I’m really happy that we did that for them and for us. It was really fun, even though it is nice to be home and be around all of our own stuff again.”

The former TV host also gave an update on her two youngest, noting how Esti arrived into the world “swinging” whilst she likes to think of her youngest son as a “sleepy love bug” by compaision.

She said: “Wren is just such a sleepy love bug. I think he’s still meant to be in the tummy — he really doesn’t seem to wake up for much, but now he’s getting much more aware. His eyes are really present and really focused.”

“Esti, she came out swinging. She was ready to live and thrive and she’s just so sweet and smiling.

In terms of her eldest children, Chrissy Teigen likes to think of them as a pair of coconuts who are “a lot” to keep track of.

She said: “Miles and Luna are the coconuts. They’re crazy, bonkers and a lot to keep up with, but they help us so much with the babies. We did the right thing, being able to travel with all of them, and we had a really fun couple of weeks with them!”

