For decades, American Ninja Warrior has entertained the US audience with its exciting challenges, games, and tasks. The sports reality series has seen a steady love from its audience over the years since it premiered back in December 2009. The show is now back with yet another season of fun.

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior is here and there’s a lot of exciting stuff to look out for. Be it a diverse and unique line-up of new as well as veteran Ninjas or the much-loved obstacle challenges and courses. Here’s what fans can epic from the upcoming edition of the NBC reality series.

American Ninja Warrior Season 17: Premiere Date & Hosts

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior premieres on June 2, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Every new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Both the hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman are back for the upcoming edition of the popular sports entertainment reality show.

According to the synopsis of the hit reality series as a whole, “Athletes participate and compete for the toughest and most challenging obstacles in the world in order to emerge as champions and win the prize money.”

American Ninja Warrior Season 17: What To Expect

Akbar told NBC that the season has “a lot of high-impact action” as well as “side-by-side racing.” He added, “True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics. You’re gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it’s a really cool thing.”

The host pointed out that some of the Ninjas who are participating have not competed on these obstacles because they weren’t even born then. Matt chimed in, “These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks,” referring to the spirit of the whole show.

“This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past. We saw some upsets that you never would’ve predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell,” he continued and felt the season is full of highlights and incredible moments.

Akbar divulged, “I love Ninja Warrior, it’s my favorite job. It has been the greatest honor of my life to be able to have this opportunity to host this.” Matt wrapped up by expressing his gratitude to the fans and the athletes “whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this.” He concluded that Akbar and he have “the best seats” for one of the best sporting events.

