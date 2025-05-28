Netflix’s Fear Street: Prom Queen quickly rose to the top of the global weekly chart in less than a week. The movie, released on May 23, is the fourth instalment connected to the 2021 Fear Street trilogy, which included 1994, 1978, and 1666.

Strong Viewership Numbers In First Three Days

The movie gathered 10.7 million views and 16 million hours watched within just three days, which is enough to take the number one spot on Netflix, replacing the long-standing favorite Nonnas. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is following closely with 8.7 million views, alongside a Vince Vaughn movie holding the third spot with 8.4 million views and 16 million total hours watched.

Mixed Reviews Despite Popularity

Fear Street still holds strong with its audience even though it has been four years since the original trilogy hit screens. Prom Queen, however, has not been as well-received by critics or viewers, scoring only 31% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 27% from audiences, making it the least favored in the series so far.

Dennis Harvey of Variety criticized, “There’s a lot of limb-severing and such. But “Fear Street: Prom Queen” never rises above its pedestrian concept, which simply lifts cliches from standard slice-and-dice opuses…without ever figuring just how seriously it wants to take them.”

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian joined in, “Scottish writer-director Matt Palmer and co-writer Donald McLeary race through an ungainly infodump opener, introducing far too many characters far too soon, a superficial and ineffective introduction to the specifics of Shadyside high school politics.”

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast echoed the same, “Cartoonishly gory and drearily unoriginal and predictable, it’s a collection of tired devices and shout-outs that plays like training wheels slasher cinema.”

Despite that, the solid numbers at release show that fans remain interested.

Comparison to Previous Fear Street Installments

Back in 2021, the first Fear Street movie, 1994, started with 16.6 million hours viewed, while the second got 16 million. The third part saw the highest debut, reaching 20.8 million hours in its first week. Since Prom Queen has only been out for a few days, its total views could rise and possibly challenge the third movie for the biggest opening in the series.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: This New Netflix Political Comedy Is So Funny, It’s Got Viewers Crying With Laughter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News