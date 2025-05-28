In mid-June 2023, the world was shocked to hear the news that a submersible carrying tourists to the Titanic wreck had gone missing. If you are curious to know more about the tragic incident, you might want to watch an upcoming documentary film titled Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster. Read on to find out the release date and the platform to stream it online.

What Happened During The Titan Submersible Expedition?

Many may already be familiar with the Titan submersible expedition. On June 18, 2023, a tragic accident occurred when a deep-sea submersible named Titan, operated by OceanGate, reportedly imploded during a dive to explore the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. Contact was said to be lost within two hours of the dive. Four days after it went missing, the submersible’s debris was found on the ocean floor after an extensive search. It was reported that all five occupants on board the submersible, including OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, had died instantly after the implosion.

About Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster Documentary

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-hour documentary film will reveal groundbreaking new footage inside the Titan submersible by global adventurer Josh Gates, which was filmed in 2021 for his Discovery Channel series Expedition Unknown. It will further delve into the inadequate protocols and warning signals that were purportedly detected on the submersible and how they were ignored. It promises to provide a detailed account of the final mission, culminating in the tragic implosion. The documentary will also feature interviews with technicians and deep-sea explorers who were associated with the Titan’s test dive, among other aspects.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster – Release Date & Online Platform

The documentary film will premiere online in the US on the Discovery+ and HBO Max platforms on 29th May 2025 (on demand), according to The Hollywood Reporter. For Indian viewers, since HBO Max content is available on Jio Hotstar, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster is expected to arrive around the same time on the OTT platform. However, there is no official confirmation yet in this regard.

Another Upcoming Documentary On The Tragic Expedition

Another documentary film about the tragic submersible disaster is set to premiere on OTT. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster will premiere on Netflix on June 11, 2025.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster Trailer

