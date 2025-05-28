VIZ Media has stepped in to take full control of One Punch Man’s third season, and fans can finally see some real movement after years of waiting. The company now owns the rights to the anime across North America, Latin America, and Oceania and covers everything from streaming to merchandise.

While the actual release date is still under wraps, there’s a strong chance the western launch will line up with Japan’s October premiere or land not too far behind.

VIZ Media’s Growing Anime Catalog

This new chapter in the anime’s journey brings a complete shift in distribution. All future episodes, physical releases, TV airings, and even related products will go through VIZ Media. That puts a lot of weight on their shoulders, but considering their history with major anime titles, the transition feels solid.

They’re the same folks behind hits like One Piece, Death Note, Naruto, and InuYasha, which shows that they have long found their way to dedicated fans around the world.

Where To Watch One Punch Man Season 3

At the moment, the first two seasons of One Punch Man are available on Hulu. So there’s a good chance the third season will end up there, too. Still, given how recent anime releases have branched out across multiple platforms, Hulu might not be the only option. Recent titles like Spy X Family and DanDaDan didn’t stick to a single outlet, and it wouldn’t be surprising if One Punch Man followed the same path.

Besides, the road to Season 3 hasn’t been short. After the massive success of the first season, it took three years for the second to appear. Now, another five have passed, and the fanbase is more than ready. With Saitama and his fellow heroes returning soon, the next set of episodes carries heavy anticipation. VIZ Media plans to share the exact release window shortly.

