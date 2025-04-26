With the month of May just around the corner, there’s a whole new slate of content waiting for you to watch and enjoy on Hulu. The streaming platform wrapped up the season finale of The Kardashians last month and is set for more releases including Vanderpump Villa and Mission Impossible movies.
Hulu May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule
May 1
- Alone Australia Season 1
- The Chicano Squad Season 1
- History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman Season 2
- Inmate to Roommate Season 2
- James Brown: Say it Loud Season 1
- Jeopardy! Masters Season 3
- Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
- Naruto Shippuden Season 9
- Pawn Stars Season 22
- Alienoid
- Alienoid 2
- Anaconda
- Anaconda En Español
- Attack The Block
- Attack the Block En Español
- Austenland
- Austenland En Español
- Babylon A.D.
- Bad Teacher
- Bad Teacher En Español
- Basic
- Basic En Espanol
- Battle of the Year
- Battle Of The Year En Español
- The Childe
- Con Air
- Courage Under Fire
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Enemy Of The State
- Far From the Madding Crowd
- The 5th Wave
- The 5th Wave En Español
- The Guardian
- Georgia Rule
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- The Infiltrator
- The Insider
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Español
- Joy
- The King’s Man
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Little Fockers
- The Negotiator
- The Power Of One
- Maid in Manhattan
- Maid in Manhattan En Español
- Man on Fire
- The Marine
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Spartans
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol En Español
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible II En Español
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible III En Español
- Once
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Prospect
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
- Sex Tape
- Sex Tape En Español
- Shadow
- Spy
- Star Wars: Episode IV
- Star Wars: Episode V
- Star Wars: Episode VI
- Street Kings
- Stuber
- Super Troopers 2
- Take Me Home Tonight
- Tears of the Sun
- That’s My Boy
- The Villainess
- The Wailing
- The Witch: Subversion
- The Witch 2: The Other One
- Tropic Thunder
- Waitress
- Wedding Crashers
Trending
May 2
- Pita Hall
- Decision to Leave
- Harbin
- The Last Word
- 72 Hours
May 3
- Evil Lives Here Season 13
- Naked and Afraid Season 10
- Naked and Afraid XL Season 3
- Unsellable Houses Season 2
- Escape
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much
May 4
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Insidious: The Red Door En Español
May 7
- Kun by Agüero
May 8
- Vanderpump Villa Season 2
- Alone Australia Season 2
- Find My Country House: Australia Season 1
- New House No Debt Season 1
- 60 Days In Season 9
- Pil’s Adventures
May 9
- The UnXplained Season 7
- Summer of ’69
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Commando
- The Damned
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Men Of Honor
- The Thin Red Line
- The Transporter
- Transporter 2
May 10
- Expedition Unknown Season 6
- How It’s Made Season 21
- My 600-lb Life Season 2
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Season 1
- Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1
- Scorned: Love Kills Season 2
- Blonde and Blonder
- Strangerland
- Trust
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- War Inc.
May 12
- I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss Season 1
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Season 1
- Hell’s Paradise Season 1
- Shangrila Frontier Season 1
May 13
- Not Others Season 1
- Good Bad Things
- Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation En Español
- Not Others
May 15
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2
- Beach Hunters Season 7
- Cake Boss Season 15
- Container Homes Season 1
- Curb Appeal Season 25
- Cutthroat Kitchen Season 4-5
- Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5
- Extreme Homes Season 5
- Flea Market Flip Seasons 10 and 14
- Island Life Seasons 19 and 20
- My 600-lb Life Season 3
- My Strange Addiction Season 5 and 6
- Naked and Afraid Season 9
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Season 7
- Tanked Seasons 13-15
- The Last Alaskans Season 4
- Undercover Billionaire Season 2
- Unusual Suspects Season 7
- Worst Cooks in America Season 24
May 16
- Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
- Welcome to Wrexham Season 4
- Crossroads
- The Last Breath
May 17
- Death by Fame Season 1
- Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans Season 1
- Expedition X Season 6-7
- Spring Baking Championship Season 1-3
- Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape
- Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
- Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
- Zarna Garg: One in a Billion
May 20
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
- Night Call
May 21
- Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2
- Nine Puzzles
May 22
- Ancient Aliens Season 20
- Intervention Season 25
- Jump! Season 1
- Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes Season 1
- Taken in Plain Sight
May 23
- The Last Showgirl
May 24
- BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell Season 4
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 3
- Fixer Upper Welcome Home Season 1
- Gold Rush Season 1
- Homestead Rescue Season 12
May 25
- How to Please a Woman
May 27
- Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 1
- Re: Zero Season 1
- Tower of God Season 1
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
May 29
- Adults Season 1
- The Silencing
May 30
- Into the Deep
- Rickey Smiley: Fool-ish
May 31
- House Hunters Season 253
- House Hunters International Season 18
- Mysteries at the Museum Season 24
- Tournament of Champions Season 1
- Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery Season 1
- Leanne Morgan: So Yummy
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: Game Of Thrones Filmed 15 Hours Of Unused Season 8 Alternate Endings—Here’s What Leaked
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News