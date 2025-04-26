With the month of May just around the corner, there’s a whole new slate of content waiting for you to watch and enjoy on Hulu. The streaming platform wrapped up the season finale of The Kardashians last month and is set for more releases including Vanderpump Villa and Mission Impossible movies.

Hulu May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

May 1

Alone Australia Season 1

The Chicano Squad Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman Season 2

Inmate to Roommate Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters Season 3

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden Season 9

Pawn Stars Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Español

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Español

Austenland

Austenland En Español

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Español

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Español

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Español

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Español

Joy

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Español

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol En Español

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Español

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Español

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Español

Shadow

Spy

Star Wars: Episode IV

Star Wars: Episode V

Star Wars: Episode VI

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

May 2

Pita Hall

Decision to Leave

Harbin

The Last Word

72 Hours

May 3

Evil Lives Here Season 13

Naked and Afraid Season 10

Naked and Afraid XL Season 3

Unsellable Houses Season 2

Escape

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much

May 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door En Español

May 7

Kun by Agüero

May 8

Vanderpump Villa Season 2

Alone Australia Season 2

Find My Country House: Australia Season 1

New House No Debt Season 1

60 Days In Season 9

Pil’s Adventures

May 9

The UnXplained Season 7

Summer of ’69

Behind Enemy Lines

Commando

The Damned

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Men Of Honor

The Thin Red Line

The Transporter

Transporter 2

May 10

Expedition Unknown Season 6

How It’s Made Season 21

My 600-lb Life Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Season 1

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills Season 2

Blonde and Blonder

Strangerland

Trust

Vengeance: A Love Story

War Inc.

May 12

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss Season 1

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Season 1

Hell’s Paradise Season 1

Shangrila Frontier Season 1

May 13

Not Others Season 1

Good Bad Things

Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation En Español

Not Others

May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2

Beach Hunters Season 7

Cake Boss Season 15

Container Homes Season 1

Curb Appeal Season 25

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 4-5

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 5

Extreme Homes Season 5

Flea Market Flip Seasons 10 and 14

Island Life Seasons 19 and 20

My 600-lb Life Season 3

My Strange Addiction Season 5 and 6

Naked and Afraid Season 9

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Season 7

Tanked Seasons 13-15

The Last Alaskans Season 4

Undercover Billionaire Season 2

Unusual Suspects Season 7

Worst Cooks in America Season 24

May 16

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham Season 4

Crossroads

The Last Breath

May 17

Death by Fame Season 1

Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans Season 1

Expedition X Season 6-7

Spring Baking Championship Season 1-3

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion

May 20

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Night Call

May 21

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

Nine Puzzles

May 22

Ancient Aliens Season 20

Intervention Season 25

Jump! Season 1

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes Season 1

Taken in Plain Sight

May 23

The Last Showgirl

May 24

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell Season 4

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 3

Fixer Upper Welcome Home Season 1

Gold Rush Season 1

Homestead Rescue Season 12

May 25

How to Please a Woman

May 27

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 1

Re: Zero Season 1

Tower of God Season 1

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

May 29

Adults Season 1

The Silencing

May 30

Into the Deep

Rickey Smiley: Fool-ish

May 31

House Hunters Season 253

House Hunters International Season 18

Mysteries at the Museum Season 24

Tournament of Champions Season 1

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery Season 1

Leanne Morgan: So Yummy

