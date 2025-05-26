Solo Leveling marched into the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and left no doubt about who ruled the scene. It was a show of unprecedented dominance by the hit anime series as it took home nine trophies, including the prestigious crown for Anime of the Year.

Besides, it stood tall over heavy hitters like Dandadan, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Delicious in Dungeon, Kaiju No. 8, and The Apothecary Diaries, and truth be told, this kind of sweep doesn’t happen often.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Sung Jinwoo’s Voice Actors Take Home Multiple Awards

Solo Leveling also walked off with awards in categories that span the full spectrum of anime excellence. According to The Telegraph, it bagged awards in the categories of Best New Anime Series, Best Action Anime, Best Main Character, and Best Anime Score.

The show’s main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo’s international voice talent, also claimed multiple wins, with recognition in Portuguese, Spanish, and English categories. The anime’s ending sequence even added another victory to the pile.

Solo Leveling was selected as the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards’ Anime of the Year. pic.twitter.com/mNbCuk91PP — IGN (@IGN) May 26, 2025

Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Eligibility

Crunchyroll’s eligibility window spans from Winter 2024 through Fall 2024, which explains how some series that premiered in late 2023, like Frieren, still made the cut. Within that window, Solo Leveling chose not only to show up, but to make a complete sweep of the different award categories.

Other acclaimed titles found success too, with Frieren taking home four and Dandadan managing three, but even their combined count couldn’t match Solo Leveling’s total.

Solo Leveling’s Popularity Soars with Record-Breaking Episodes

This result wasn’t pulled out of thin air. The series has consistently drawn massive attention, with record-setting engagement on Crunchyroll since its debut. Fans rallied around its stylish action, and a lead character who captured attention globally.

With season two already underway and carrying momentum from the first, Solo Leveling looks ready to return to next year’s award show with an even stronger claim.

SOLO LEVELING WINS THE CRUNCHYROLL ANIME OF THE YEAR! 🔥 Best Manhua-Anime adaptation of all time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2mBWtcGgBT — l○wkēy•AHMAD ➐ (@Graaffiti) May 25, 2025

Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Look Back Also Shine

While the spotlight focused on Solo Leveling, a few other highlights broke through. Look Back, directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, earned recognition as Anime Film of the Year. Meanwhile, Attack on Titan was honored with the Global Impact Award.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc continued its winning streak, too, landing Best Continuing Animated Series and Best Animation, thanks to a team led by Haruo Sotozaki and enriched by the sound work of Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

