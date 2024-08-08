The anime industry has once again been hit by the worst case of data breach and online leak. Some of Netflix’s most popular and anticipated anime, including Dandadan, Shonen Jump+, Terminator Zero, and Ranma1/2 have been leaked online way ahead of their official release date.

This is not the first time, but this sure is the worst case of an anime leak, as not just an episode or a movie but multiple episodes of several shows have been leaked. Crunchyroll had a similar experience in April when episodes of some Spring 2024 anime were leaked a week ahead of their official release. This leak has also affected Crunchyroll, as Dandadan’s episodes were supposed to be simulcast on the platform.

Everything started on August 6, when low-quality copies of these anticipated projects started surfacing on piracy websites like BitTorrent. Netflix has not yet released any official statement regarding the incident, but it goes without saying that the fans are disheartened. Since the leaked copies are without subtitles, there are speculations that it might be someone from Netflix Japan.

Since Dandadan was already premiered at Anime Expo 2023, the Japanese audience is aware of the overall gist of the anime. The same had happened before with animes like Tower of God, where pre-screening of an episode led to episode leaks. After the incident, Re:Zero season 3’s pre-screening was immediately called off.

It is impossible to delete something from the internet, so nothing much can be done right now about the leaked episodes. Though the episodes are not yet translated, once they are, it might spread like a forest fire. Piracy is a crime and should not be encouraged in any form, so we would like to urge our readers to watch the creative content only through the official websites and support the creators’ hard work.

Must Read: How To Watch Harry Potter Movies In Chronological Order Ahead Of Wizard Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News