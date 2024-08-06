Despite being over a decade since Harry Potter reached its cinematic ending, the wizarding world still holds a special place in our hearts. Although Warner Bros. continued the legacy of the Harry Potter franchise by extending it with three Fantastic Beasts spinoff films, and an upcoming eighth-season Harry Potter series, the original eight movies will always feel nostalgic. To reminisce about the whole story from the very beginning, here’s how to watch all the Harry Potter movies in chronological order.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (2016)

To bring back the wizarding world memories, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them must be the first movie you must watch. The film is set in 1926, seven decades before the events of Harry Potter and his study at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This movie follows Newt Scamander, a British wizard and Ministry of Magic employee, as he finds himself entangled in an insidious scheme involving the Magical Congress of the United States and a powerful wizard called Gellert Grindelwald. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

After the events in the first chapter of the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, Newt returns to England but finds himself tasked by Albus Dumbledore, who later becomes the Headmaster of Hogwarts and a mentor to Harry Potter. Newt is tasked to find Credence Barebone, a troubled young wizard who is also being pursued by Grindelwald and has escaped. The Crimes of Grindelwald also introduces characters that are important in Harry Potter movies, including Minerva McGonagall and Nagini. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set five years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald but lacks beasts. This movie is set around the rise of the wizard Grindelwald and the origin of Credence’s family. Most of the movie takes place in 1932, but one of the main creatures, a Qilin, can see into the future, leading to a bit of time play at work. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

The beginning of the Harry Potter series takes place nearly half-century following The Secrets of Dumbledore. The movie centers around young Harry Potter and his education at Hogwarts as he battles against the dark forces, including Lord Voldemort. As a baby, Harry survived an attack by Voldemort. However, his parents were killed and left Voldemort disembodied. Harry was raised by his aunt and uncle, unaware of the magical world until a mysterious owl delivers news that Hogwarts has accepted him. When he arrives at the school, he befriends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and the trio later finds themselves uncovering the mystery of a giant three-headed dog and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

The second chapter in the Harry Potter series centers around the second year at Hogwarts and another petrifying event at the school. The titular Chamber of Secrets reveals a secret room hidden in Hogwarts that could purge the school of students not born to Wizard parents. To solve the mystery, Harry has to unlock the secrets written in a diary by a former student named Tom Riddle. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

The third year at Hogwarts, the movie follows Professor Sirius Black, who was locked up in Azkaban for supporting Voldemort and escaped, setting the world of the wizarding community on the run. The school is locked down and is surrounded by Dementors, grim reaper-like figures who are tasked to bring back Black to the prison. But all is not as it seems. With the help of his new Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin, Harry unravels secrets that will expand his network of allies for future battles. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

In the fourth year at Hogwarts, the storyline becomes increasingly interesting with new and exciting plots. Although Harry is not old enough to compete in the Triwizard Tournament, his name appears in the magical goblet that chooses the contestants, and Harry finds himself forced to compete. On the other hand, everyone is raving to find a date for the Yule Ball. During the competition, Voldemort appears in his actual physical form, seeking revenge on Harry. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

In this movie, Voldemort returns, and every student is freaked out, except Dolores Umbridge, the series villain who arrives at Hogwarts to make sure nobody is spreading any fake news. Meanwhile, Harry, Ron, and Hermione create a group of students to fight against Voldemort’s secrets and for the battles ahead. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

In his sixth year at Hogwarts, Voldemort’s rage broadens as his followers, known as Death Eaters, openly wage war on the school. Meanwhile, Harry becomes increasingly concerned when his longtime school rival, Draco Malfoy, joins the Death Eaters. He later discovers that Voldemort cannot be killed as long as pieces of his soul remain in six Horcruxes, enchanted objects that will become the primary MacGuffins for the rest of the series. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1 (2010)

The last and final book by J.K. Rowling is split into two parts; in the first part, Harry, Ron, and Hermione skip their final year at wizarding school to find out the remaining Horcruxes. However, they manage to get their hands on one but learn that to destroy it, they will need to locate the mighty Sword of Gryffindor. At the same time, there are the Deathly Hallows, three magical items that grant their possessor mastery over death, capturing the interest of both heroes and villains. The movie concludes with an ominous cliffhanger, setting the stage for the final chapter. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

In the final installment of the Harry Potter series, the movie picks up where it left off in Part 1. We learn the truth about Snape and all the good and evil forces coming toward an epic battle at Hogwarts. In this movie, every character gets their arc completed, from Harry and Ron to Neville Longbottom and Molly Weasley. Did Harry finally defeat Voldemort? Watch each movie to find the epic ending. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime on Rent.

