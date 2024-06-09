The magic of Harry Potter lives on even years after the final film’s release. A generation-defining cinematic achievement, the film series has seeped into popular culture like no other franchise, and the fans certainly aren’t able to ‘obliviate’ it from their minds.

Each of the eight films, based on J. K. Rowling’s novels have been loved by the muggles. As we still wait for our Hogwarts letters and continue with a Harry Potter watch marathon for the nth time, let’s check out which of the films have been appreciated the most by audiences, based on their IMDb ratings.

8. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

IMDb: 7.4

After setting up the wizarding world in the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets marked the return of Harry, Ron, and Hermione to Hogwarts for their second year at the school. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film revolves around the opening of the chamber of secrets, unleashing a monster to be faced by the trio. The film also provided an insight into young Tom Riddle’s life, and was appreciated for its suspenseful theme. However, its long runtime of 2 hours 41 minutes, and the repetition of some elements from the first film, did not go down well with a section of the audience, making it one of the lesser-loved parts of the franchise.

7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

IMDb: 7.5

The fifth film of the franchise, Order of the Phoenix, explores the rising threat of Voldemort in the wizarding world and Harry’s life. Directed by David Yates, the film captures Harry’s struggles with adolescence, authority, and the burden of his destiny. The introduction of the Order, a secret group opposing Voldemort, adds new layers to the story and the addition of Dolores Umbridge brings a memorable villain into the picture. The film’s climax, with the battle at the Ministry of Magic, concludes with a bittersweet ending and sets the stage for the series’ darker and more mature themes.

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

IMDb: 7.6

The film that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (also known as Philosopher’s Stone) introduced us to the magical world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and followed Harry who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and courage along with Ron and Hermione in his first year at the school. The Chris Columbus directorial beautifully set up the entire series, blending the elements of wonder, adventure, and the classic fight between good and evil, making it a favorite for all ages.

5. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

IMDb: 7.6

Based on the penultimate novel in the book series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince takes a darker turn as Harry and Dumbledore work together to find and destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes. The film, helmed by David Yates, delves into The Dark Lord’s past, revealing how he became so powerful. With the heartbreaking death of Dumbledore, the film gave the fans a moment that they would mourn for a long time.

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

IMDb: 7.7

The first of the two films based on the final novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 follows the trio as they forgo their final year at Hogwarts to hunt down the Horcruxes. As they face numerous challenges and dangers, their bond is tested like never before, and their relationship dynamics change drastically. In a race against time, they get to know about the Deathly Hallows, the three powerful objects that could turn things in their favor. With stunning visuals, intense action, and emotional depth, the film perfectly sets up the final battle against Voldemort.

3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

IMDb: 7.7

The Triwizard tournament remains one of the most iconic events in the franchise, with the prestigious competition held between Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As Harry is unexpectedly chosen as the fourth participant in the dangerous league, the magical community turns against him. Directed by Mike Newell, the film blends action, drama, and magical spectacle, making it a thrilling watch as Voldemort returns in physical form, raising the stakes for Harry.

2. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

IMDb: 7.9

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban marked Harry’s growth from a boy to a young adolescent, with director Alfonso Cuarón’s vision bringing a darker and more intense theme into the franchise. While it begins with the trio investigating the escape of Sirius Black, a supposedly dangerous prisoner from Azkaban, the twists and turns reveal his true personality, keeping the viewers hooked. With memorable moments like the time-turner sequence and the revelation of Ron’s pet, Scabbers’ real identity, the third part remains one of the most loved films in the series.

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

IMDb: 8.1

After 10 years and eight films, the beloved franchise bid an emotional adieu to the viewers with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The film culminates in the epic Battle of Hogwarts, where good and evil clash in a dramatic showdown. Apart from Harry’s confrontation with Voldemort, the disclosure of Snape’s loyalty and his death made up for an unforgettable experience. With David Yates at the helm, the film gave a satisfying conclusion to the series, with top-notch visual effects, background score, action sequences, and cast performances.

