Once Robert Pattinson revealed that he crashed a Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix premiere after eating pizza and drinking beer all day. The actor has a habit of finding himself in humourous situations like this. Right now, he is making a lot of buzz due to his DC debut as the Caped Crusader in The Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will be based on the early days of the vigilante and will be disconnected from the current DC timeline. After looking at the trailers, it’s not a surprise that the movie is dark, and instead of focusing on the superhero part, it will be more of a detective story.

Back in 2019, the Twilight actor made the news for gatecrashing the premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. For the unversed, the actor plays a minor role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth movie of the HP franchise. While speaking on the HFPA In Conversation podcast, Rob talked about the humourous incident.

Robert Pattinson said that he asked his agent if could check out the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiere, which was happening nearby, despite his small role in it. “I’m just walking down Hollywood, and it was a long walk I can’t even remember, like a 45-minute walk, and it was boiling hot. I’d literally been just eating pizzas and drinking beers for the whole summer and looked disgusting,” he said.

“I got to the crowd, and there’s thousands and thousands of Harry Potter fans, I don’t even know why I didn’t think about it, I just thought it’s cool I’ll just walk there,” Pattinson added. “They were all kind of surprised I was there and were just like do you want to go to the red carpet and I was like err what,” he continued.

Robert Pattinson added that his agent found his photos online, and he looked “like an unbelievable mess.” Rob said, “They were like, ‘Why are you being photographed like this? You look like you’re out of your mind!'” He also shared that his agent used to send him the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiere photos. He said, “I was just pouring with sweat, you can just see the photos. I look horrendous.”

Check out the photos here:

Robert Pattinson on gatecrashing Harry Potter & the Order of Phoenix premiere looking sweaty in all the photos. His agents were in a shock the next day. “My agent still sends them to this day. I was just pouring with sweat, you can just see the photos I look horrendous.” pic.twitter.com/IB4HR3qD58 — Best of Robert Pattinson  (@PattinsonFandom) September 12, 2020

