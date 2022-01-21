Robert Pattinson was spotted by the Twilight execs while they were going through Harry Potter cast photos. The team was looking for someone who didn’t seem like a real person to fit in the description of a vampire that has lived for years and years. All they did was go through the cast photos of the wizarding world franchise and found the perfect person for the role.

Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in the Goblet of Fire. Even though his role was small, the actor made his name in the film industry, and after taking up the part in the vampire-themed saga, the actor became a huge star.

Now, the Twilight execs have revealed how they found Robert Pattinson. While appearing on the podcast The Big Hit Show, the director of the movies Catherine Hardwicke and studio executive Erik Feig reflected on the difficult casting process for Edward Cullen. They shared how a lot of actors who auditioned for the role were too “captain of the football team” types.

The Twilight execs then shared that they turned towards Harry Potter cast photos in order to search for the perfect Edward Cullen and found Robert Pattinson. The director said, “I wanted somebody that didn’t seem like a real person. Who is that going to be? This vampire has lived for 90-something years. He’s ethereal, he’s special, he’s unique, he’s internal, he’s brooding, he’s everything.”

To this, the studio exec added, “I remember saying, ‘It’s someone Byronic. It’s someone British. I’m telling you, it’s someone who’s on a bluff staring off into the distance, looking romantic. I said, ‘What’s up with him?'” while looking at Rob’s photo. The creative executive, Gillian Bohrer, said, “Cedric Diggory.”

“And I said, “Yeah, who’s that?” And she said, “Rob Pattinson.” And I said, “Did he read for us?” And she said, “No.” And I said, “Why?” And she said, “I don’t know.” I said, “Well, let’s see if he can read,” the Twilight exec added while discussing how Robert Pattinson was found through Harry Potter cast photos.

