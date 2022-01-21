Pete Davidson has comedy running through his veins as he now pokes fun at himself and jokes about his appeal with women amidst the ongoing drama between him, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. Kim and Ye have been the talk of the town probably since they started to date more than seven years ago.

It just increased last year after the two decided to split. What caught the attention even more is when rumours around Kim K being romantically involved with Pete after her SNL gig where she roasted her family, including Ye. Even the rapper wasn’t behind, and speculations of him moving on to another woman caught the limelight.

Now, amongst all the drama between Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, the comedian has called himself a “diamond in the trash” while discussing his allure at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert, according to Us Weekly. Pete couldn’t help but crack a joke at his own expense while addressing the recent attention surrounding his life.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” said Pete Davidson. The comedian has reportedly dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, and now being linked to Kim Kardashian has made people wonder what is about him that catches their attention. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview,” he continued.

He then went on to compare himself to a flop and controversial Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise starrer, Tropic Thunder. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he joked. “It’s a steal,” Pete continued while explaining why the film was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash.”

However, previously a source close to Kim Kardashian told E! News that Pete Davidson thinks he is “quite the charmer” and “totally understands the allure” around him. “Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together, and she is really enjoying hanging out with him,” the insider said.

