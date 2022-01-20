Kim Kardashian is in the news for either her divorce and drama with estranged hubby Kanye West or her budding romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. While the Kardashian family is happy with Kim’s new romance, it now seems her friends – including socialite Paris Hilton have also now come on board.

During a recent chat, Hilton got candid about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship. While calling them awesome, Paris stated that they look cute together. Read on to know all she had to say about her friend and her new romance.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Paris Hilton was asked her views about Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Paris responded in the positive and said that she’s rallied for her friend’s happiness. The socialite said, “I’m so happy to see her happy. She just looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they’re just so cute together.”

Continuing talking about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, Paris Hilton stated that the SNL star would be a great partner for Kim. She said, “Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes. It’s really cute.”

Talking about Pete and Kim, the new lovebirds were recently in the news following the KKW Beauty founder sharing bikini pics from her Bahamas vacation. While the mother of four looked super hot in her two-piece white swimwear, the third pic of the carousel grabbed fans’ attention. Why? Cause they assume it’s Pete who clicked her pics owing to his shadow making a cameo.

Amid her brewing romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is also dealing with a lot of drama from Kanye West. In a leaked clip of his upcoming song, My Life Was Never Eazy, the rapper threatens to ‘beat’ the SNL comedian’s a*s.

