Rupali Ganguly is currently winning everyone’s heart with her portrayal of Anupamaa in the Rajan Shahi’s show. With the show, the actress made her small screen come back after many years. Although she is ruling out televisions screen, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star feels like a failure. Scroll down to know why she feels so.

In the show, the actress plays the role of a housewife who gets betrayed by her own husband due to her love affair with his office colleague. Amidst all this, her past comes back which totally changes her life. Apart from Rupali, the show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly claims she was really ambitious about getting married and being a mother. The actress who is currently a mother of the young boy says she wanted to focus on her son but her husband Ashwin encouraged her to work. In the interview with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed how pandemics changed everything.

Rupali Ganguly says, “When my son was born in 2015, I didn’t want anything else, and just wanted to focus on him, and enjoy every millisecond of motherhood. I started late as a mother, so those moments were very precious for me. When his school started, I never thought there would be a pandemic and lockdown.”

When the actress was offered Anupamaa the actress felt she can use the free time while her son goes to school. However things turned out differently, she said, “He would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible.”

Although she couldn’t spend time with her son, Rupali Ganguly appreciates her husband for being there for their child and she feels blessed about the same.

“He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much. He doesn’t need to send his wife out for work, but he takes the onus for her to go out there and make a mark for herself. I couldn’t have asked for a better husband and role model for my son, too.”

Talking about shooting a daily soap like Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly claims it is difficult to be the lead a show as she shoots for almost 12 hours daily, the actress concludes by saying, “I am there all the time, perpetually. There is a standing joke ki set ka gate main kholti hoon aur main hi band karti hoon. You kind of sacrifice your family time, health, sleep, a lot of things to follow a dream that perhaps your father and husband had seen for you. It does get extremely difficult at times.”

