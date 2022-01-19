Raima Islam Shimu’s case left the entire world stunned, opening up an instant discussion on social media about the brutal murder. Police had been looking into the matter ever since the actress went missing and a case was filed in Kalabagan, on January 16, 2021, Sunday. According to the most recent development, her husband, Shakhawat Ali Nobel confessed to being involved in the murder of his wife.

For the unversed, Raima was a popular Bangladeshi actor who worked in a variety of films during her time. She made her debut in the film industry with the 1998 film Bartaman and gained immense appreciation for her work in it. She reportedly went on to feature in more than 25 films right after and is still one of the most popular celebrities in the country.

The murder case kicked off on January 17, 2022, when Raima Islam Shimu’s body was found tied up in a sack next to a bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka after the actress was declared missing on January 16th post an official complaint from the family. The body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital for autopsy and the report revealed that the body sustained multiple injury marks, almost confirming that there is some foul play. Her husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel and his friend Abdullah Farhad were reportedly taken into custody for further questioning after the disturbing findings.

According to a recent report by ETimes, Raima’s husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel has now confessed to being involved in her murder after being grilled in custody for hours. Dhaka Police later revealed that family feud could be a reason for Raima’s murder and the suspect is now on a 3-day remand. Several publications from Bangladesh mention the involvement of another popular actor in the murder case but no names have been revealed so far.

