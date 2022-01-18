Actress Lin Laishram, who impressed audiences with her performance in the movie ‘Axone‘, has praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for acknowledging lack of diverse casting in her 2014 film ‘Mary Kom’.

Advertisement

In response to a question, Priyanka completely agreed and commented that someone from the northeast should have played Mary Kom: “I look nothing like her,” she had said.

Advertisement

The acknowledgment was received as a welcome gesture from Priyanka which was then openly appreciated by Lin Laishram who had the same point of view on it.

We got an opportunity to speak with Lin Laishram on it where she said: “It’s really gracious and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and put it out there. My admiration for her has only grown immensely. Inclusivity I feel is very hard to understand unless you are excluded.”

With OTT gaining prominence, it seems that merit and authenticity are slowly getting the due importance that they deserve. I’m very thankful for this welcome change and looking forward to good work coming our way.”

Lin Laishram is an international model and actress who hails from Manipur.

‘Mary Kom‘ that was helmed by Omung Kumar, is based on the life of the eponymous boxer from Manipur who won several honours for the country.

Must Read: When Simi Garewal Heaped Praises On Ratan Tata Saying “He’s Not As Relaxed In India As He’s Abroad, Money Was Never…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube