As Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa is creating quite a buzz since it came out last month, his other movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was also released last year in January is set to get a theatrical release but this time in the Hindi dubbed version. Earlier Paresh Rawal who plays a pivotal role in the Hindi remake Shehzada had expressed his concerns and claimed it might affect their business but producer Manish Shah feels the opposite.

The remake is currently under the production stage and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

In an interview with ETimes, producer Manish Shah told the portal, “Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well.”

Manish Shah who holds the dubbing rights of Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo defends the Hindi release saying, “We have about four big release dates in a year and January 26th is one of the biggest days. There is no Hindi film releasing on that day and that is the reason I am releasing the dubbed version of the film.”

As per reports, the producer bought the dubbing rights for a huge amount. Some insiders from the trade circle say that Bollywood producers, who want to remake South Indian films, should always make sure that they buy the dubbing rights to protect their Hindi remakes so that things don’t get complicated just like the case of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Meanwhile, the same news portal reached out to a trade pundit to know their views on the same, they said, “If the film is made well by director Rohit Dhawan, then Shehzada will do well because Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following.”

Apart from Kartik and Kriti Sanon, the Hindi remake also features, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in important roles.

