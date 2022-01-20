It was just yesterday when Shaheer Sheikh left fans worried with an update on his father. He took to his Twitter and informed how his father has been on the ventilator. He had contracted Covid and had been battling it in the hospital. Now, unfortunate news arrives as Aly Goni informs passing away of the actor’s father. Scroll below for details.

Shaheer had requested fans to pray for his father yesterday. He tweeted, “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..” His massive fan base began bombarding the comment section with prayers and messages to stay strong.

Last night, Aly Goni took to the social media platform to pay his condolences. His tweet also came as a shocker to many who were unaware of the unfortunate news. “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un MayAllah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.”

Aly Goni also sent love and strength to Shaheer Sheikh. Check out his tweet below:

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

As expected, Shaheer Sheikh fans were in disbelief and expressed their grief in the comments section.

A user wrote, “I’m sorry @AlyGoni but how do you came to know about this?? Please tell me it’s not true”

Another shared, “May departed soul rest in peace in heaven..May Allah grant him highest rank in jannat..Heartfelt condolences to whole family..May god give u grt strength to bear this irreparable grt loss..More power & strength to you.”

“It is really hard to believe…May his soul rest in peace…very sorry for your loss shaheer…may god give you all strength…Stay strong and take care of yourself and your family,” another tweeted.

May Shaheer Sheikh gather the strength to get through this and the departed soul rest in peace!

