Shaheer Sheikh who is best known for his role in Mahabharat as Arjun recently opened up about the past financial difficulties that he faced. The television actor recently opened up on how his financial status went critical after the drama Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal stopped its production in 2012.

Shaheer presently will be appearing in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 alongside actor Ankita Lokhande where the actor will be portraying the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s role, Manav Deshmukh. The show will start streaming on Zee5 on September 15th.

Shaheer Sheikh during a conversation with a leading daily revealed that he had to take up photography as a career for supporting himself until he was offered the role of Arjun in Mahabharat.

While talking about his financial struggles during an interview with Zoom, Shaheer said, “Of course, there was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I had switched to photography. I started doing photography.” He continued, “I used to do portfolios for my friends because there were few projects which were getting delayed. There was almost one year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around. So, I think that was the phase between Navya and Mahabharat.”

In a recent Instagram post, the Mahabharat actor expressed his feeling while talking about his role in Pavitra Rishta and how he was ‘reluctant’ to take up Sushant’s role. “Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head-on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live up to audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge,” he wrote, saying that he will do his best.

Talking about the actor’s personal life, Shaheer and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed by a baby girl, earlier this month. While talking to Hindustan Times the actor said “I might spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or views on my child.”

