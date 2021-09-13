Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is the laughter we need to loosen up all the tension of the entire week. One of the highlights from the show is, of course, Kapil’s jokes on Archana Puran Singh. The duo is always indulged in fun banter and now, their off-screen game too is rocking.

From this season onwards, celebrity judge Archana Puran Singh has taken her Instagram game a level higher as she always shares some interesting behind-the-scenes videos. In the latest one, we see Kapil pulling Archana’s leg over posting BTS stuff.

In the video that has been shot after the shoot, Kapil Sharma says, “Archana ji ke jo fans hai, Instagram pe inko follow karte hai unse meri request hai inko follow karna band kar de (Fans of Archana, who follow her on Instagram, I have one request to you all – please unfollow her).”

When she asks the reason, Kapil explains, “Kyun ka kya matlab hua? Humari itni shoot nahi hoti jitni aapki chal rahi hai (What do you mean why? We don’t shoot as much as you do).”

Archana Puran Singh further tries making fun of Kapil Sharma as she asks his followers to follow her as she shares interesting videos from the shoot.

“Apne fans ko request kar ke wo tujhe follow karna band kare aur mujhe follow karna shuru kar de. Tu toh post karta nahi, main post toh post karti hu yaar (Ask your fans to unfollow you and follow me instead. At least I share posts, you don’t share anything),” Archana says.

Kapil further says, one day he will share that one post which will leave everyone stunned.

Here’s the fun video:

