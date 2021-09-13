Advertisement

A huge shockwave was witnessed when Sidharth Shukla left the world on 2nd September. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack mid-night and passed away at his own home. Many actors have shared fond memories with the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Kashmera Shah is now opening up about how she’s upset that she met him. Read on for details.

It was during Bigg Boss 13 that Kashmera got the chance to know Sidharth personally. The actress is now sharing how she to date refuses to believe that the late actor is gone forever. She feels that he’s been away for a shoot and will be back soon.

Advertisement

Kashmera Shah told Hindustan Times, “While I am happy I met him, I’m also angry that I met him because now, I know what it would be to not have him around. I met his family and I can tell you that he had the most loving sisters that loved him immensely and a mother that doted on him.”

Talking about their equation during Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah added, “We became really good friends. I knew Sid as someone who lived life on his terms. His extreme love for his mother and sisters is what every woman would expect from their son.”

Kashmera left Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz fans emotional when she added, “I cannot say RIP for him because for me he is still around smiling.”

Meanwhile, the last rites of Sidharth took place on 3rd September at the Oshiwara crematorium ground. Fraternity members starting from Vidyut Jammwal, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi among others visited the funeral place to pay their last respect.

As per reports, rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has been struggling to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla’s passing away.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Fame Divya Agarwal Slammed By #Sidnaaz Fans For Saying Sidharth Shukla Has ‘Akad’ In An Old Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube