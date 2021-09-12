Advertisement

Divya Agarwal is making the headline regularly on account of her comments and behaviour in the Bigg Boss OTT. While that is the main reason, the actress is now in the news over an old video of her talking about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill going viral over social media. But this video is has irked fans and many are slamming the Ragini MMS: Returns actress for it.

Read on to know what Divya said and why are fans, especially #SidNaaz fans, are trolling her for the same.

A couple of old videos of Divya Agarwal are now going viral on social media. In one of these videos, we hear the Bigg Boss OTT contest call Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill irritating for their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the same video, she also asserts that Sidharth has ‘akad’ and is ‘flirty’. During the same time, she also made several faces while talking about the Sidharth and Shehnaaz.

These ‘akad’ and ‘irritating’ comments by Divya Agarwal have not sat well will Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. One user, while sharing the said video on social media wrote, “how dare you #DivyaAgrawal #SiddharthShukla is a gem and how can u make such bad faces when he talsk nicelya abt #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #sidnazz #SidHeart if ppl still don’t believe pratik that this girl is full of attitude god save u #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss” Another tweeted, “Ek do reality show kr liye to apne bollywood ki maharani samajhne lgi…. Itni jaldi hawa me n udo… Neeche aane me der n lgegi”

While that’s being said, another video In this video of Divya Agarwal and boyfriend Varun Sood rooted for SidNaz is also going viral on social media. In it, Divya was praise for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s jodi.

So some so called khabri page tweeted @Divyakitweet called #SidNaaz fake and shehnaaz drama queen.

Just watch this video and drive out your misconception.

She always said she likes Sidnaaz whenever she was asked.

