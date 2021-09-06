Advertisement

It’s been almost a month since the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT hit Voot. While the reality show has been filled with fun, entertainment, and high-voltage drama, it has also seen some horrible fights, arguments and shocking eliminations. While many viewers believe that the show has been biased towards Divya Agarwal, others are of the view that she has been cornered time and time again.

In a recent interaction, her boyfriend, actor Varun Sood opened up about the same and revealed why he feels Divya is being cornered. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent conversation with India.com, Varun Sood opened up about girlfriend Divya Agarwal in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 said he feels Divya is being cornered and isolated by other contestants because they know that she is a strong competitor. He said, “I feel that it is very normal for people to isolate and corner a person who is very strong. That has been happening for a while. People have been talking sh*t behind her back and bitching about her because they all know that she is strong and has come from a background where she has won a similar show like this. People are now scared of her which is clearly visible. It’s okay. It’s a game.”

Varun Sood further added that Divya Agarwal has adapted and survived well in the show despite having no connection. For the unversed, Divya’s connection, Zeeshan Khan, was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house nearly two weeks ago following an ugly physical altercation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Talking about his girlfriends still making it through alone, the KKK 11 contestant said, “Divya didn’t plan it to be like this but I think she has adapted beautifully to this. She is going to play the game alone. It’s been two weeks that she does not have a connection in the house. She is still surviving, still leading with votes. So her journey is commendable.”

For those who do not know, Divya met actor and former MTV Roadies contestant Varun in 2018. Since then, the two have worked together on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space. Following the latter, the couple confirmed they were dating. The duo are currently in a live-in relationship.

Do you agree with what Varun Sood has to say about Divya Agarwal in the Bigg Boss OTT house?

