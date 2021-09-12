Advertisement

The news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s trouble in paradise is doing the rounds on the internet for a while now. Reportedly, Naga’s father and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is trying his best to save his son’s marriage with Prabhu and leaving no stones unturned with it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, the news of the couple headed for the divorce was going viral on social media and fans are heartbroken upon hearing the same.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in a fairytale setting amid the presence of close friends and family. Their divorce rumours started earlier this week and now according to SpotboyE, Naga’s father Akkineni Nagarjuna is trying his best to make the status quo work. The veteran actor has been telling his son to make amends.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s PDA is quite popular among their fans and they really adore each other on social media.

A source close to the publication said, “Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary, he has been a loving husband ever since they tied the knot at a simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then, he has been the portrait of a loving husband. So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on-screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start.”

Reportedly, the Love Story actor is in terrible shape and “he is only waiting to fix the marriage as soon as he knows what the problem is.”

Meanwhile, next month Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sai Dharam Injured In A Road Accident, Admitted To A Hospital In An Unconscious State

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube