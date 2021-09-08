Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married actor Naga Chaitanya in October 2017 and fans got one of their most loved jodis ChaySam. Unfortunately, fans are now awaiting clarity on the couple’s relationship owing to The Family Man 2 actress dropping the Akkineni surname from her name recently. Is their trouble in paradise?

While rumours are doing the rounds that the couple may be heading for a divorce, the two have maintained silence on the issue, making fans all the tenser. However, it seems like Sam’s father-in-law, actor Nagarjuna has unknowingly dropped a hint about the relationship between the two and it has caught everyone’s attention.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Nagarjuna, who is currently hosting the new season of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, refrained from interacting with the press and answering some field questions. While his team cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for not meeting the media, fans are not convinced. They think that the star was just avoiding questions around Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, aka ChaySam.

Since Nagarjuna avoided media interaction, fans have been saying that the veteran actor had no reason to avoid the press or question about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship if all was well between the two. They say, he could have just written it off as a rumour, or state that the couple will be the best to answer that when they feel like it. They believe that his move to avoid the media can be seen as a major hint that the duo is planning of going their separate ways.

Samantha was recently even absent from Nagarjuna’s birthday celebrations where the entire Akkineni family was present. Reports also state that she and her husband Chaitanya may soon be parting ways as all efforts towards reconciliation have proven futile. This October, the couple celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary – we wonder if they will clarify these rumours by then.

