Vijay Deverakonda has been the talk of the town since his role in Arjun Reddy. Well, now his upcoming film Liger is one of the most anticipated films since the beginning.

Talking about the actor’s fans, they are awaiting his “never seen before avatar”. Meanwhile, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ Actor has kept his commitment and has signed Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya to make a chartbuster for Liger.

Shanmukha Priya has just got her dream turned into a reality! In the video released by the producers of the film, the Aspiring singer meets the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda at his home. The actor reveals how he, Charmee Kaur, and director Puri sat and thoroughly watched all her videos after Indian Idol, and then after some discussion, they agreed on the right song for the singer’s amazing voice. The Dear Comrade actor is quite elated that he made it happen and cannot wait to release the song soon.

You can check out the video below, where Vijay Deverakonda’s mom also gave a cozy welcome to Shanmukha Priya and they all posed for a picture-perfect photo after a candid discussion.

