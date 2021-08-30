Advertisement

The first look of actor Nagarjuna from his upcoming film ‘Bangaraju’ was unveiled on Sunday. The film brings him back onscreen with nephew Naga Chaitanya.

The film, which is a sequel to ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’ went on floors recently here. The buzz around it has been at its peak all this while.

Nagarjuna looks dapper as he sports black sunglasses, and is dressed in a white shirt and Panche Kattu.

Chaitanya took to Twitter to release the poster and wish Nagarjuna.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my King @iamnagarjuna .. so looking forward to sharing the screen with you again ! To great health and happiness always .. thank you for being you !! Lots of love”

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty. The film also features Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

