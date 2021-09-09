Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is grabbing a lot of eyeballs lately. From Rochelle Rao to Krushna Abhishek, the entire star cast is under the radar. But most of all, it is the permanent guest Archana Puran Singh who’s caught the limelight. And this time it isn’t because of a dig by any of the members. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Archana joined showbiz back in 1982. Over the years, she’s played many celebrated characters. The most famous remains Mrs Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. After reigning B’Town, she eventually got into TV and has been a judge on many shows.

The journey has been long but by the looks of it, can anybody believe that Archana Puran Singh is 58? The Kapil Sharma Show’s permanent guest only seems to be ageing backwards. Fans are going gaga over her latest avatar in a baggy long dress.

Archana Puran Singh shared a video today morning where she could be seen walking into The Kapil Sharma Show sets. She was dressed in a long printed dress and looked absolutely gorgeous. Fans couldn’t help but rave about her beauty in the comments section.

“Act like summer. Walk like rain,” Archana captioned her post.

A fan wrote, “aapse jaada cute aur beautiful aur koi nahi”

Another commented, “Gorgeous Archana Ji”

Pretty Pretty So Much Pretty,” wrote another.

A user commented, “So pretty Archu”

“Looking hot mam,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh has been sharing a lot of BTS videos from The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently joked about Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao gossiping as they were chilling together during the breaks.

