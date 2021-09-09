Advertisement

The only Kaanta Laga we have ever known is the one starring Shefali Jariwala. It was way ahead of times and is very much alive in the hearts of fans till date. Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh recently released a song called Kanta Laga and netizens are disgusted. That too, in a way, that they even ended up backlashing Rohanpreet Singh, who praised it.

As most know, Rohan is always rooting for his wife Neha. Every single time she comes up with a new song, he does his best to promote it and showers lots of praises. This time was no different when Kakkar shared the song on her social media.

Neha Kakkar had posted, “The wait is finally over! ‘Kanta Laga’ is out now on @desimusicfactory YouTube channel.” Hubby Rohanpreet Singh was quick to comment, “Hey Goddess! You and Your Voiceee..”

Fans backlashed Rohanpreet Singh right then and there for his comment. From asking him if he knows anything about music to trolling him for his praise, haters mercilessly shamed Neha Kakkar’s husband.

A user wrote, @rohanpreetsingh Ab Juth mat bol sidha bol de Chutiya Gana bnaya h bechare Honey singh ki bejti b krva di.. Tony ko song me le kar”

“@rohanpreetsingh aap hi suno fir yeh gaana,” wrote another.

A user replied to Rohanpreet Singh, “@rohanpreetsingh apka sala sundar laal jetha laal ke sale se bhi jyada sir dard hai vo bus ane jeeja ka sir khata tha yaha apka sala sab ka dard hai”

Another wrote, “Q jhut bol rahe ho yaar.”

“seriously? suna hai log pyaar me chutiye ho jate hai aaj dekh bhi liya,” a comment read.

Check out the post and the comments below:

Did you like Neha Kakkar’s Kanta Laga? Share with us in the comments section.

