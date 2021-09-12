Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut made a stunning appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last night to promote her recent release Thalaivii. The film is a biopic of actress turned late politician Jayalalithaa who was popularly known as ‘Amma’. Kapil reminded Kangana of her remark on people who waste their time on ‘social media’ from her previous appearance on the show.

It was 2017 when Kangana had come to the show along with actor Shahid Kapoor to promote her film ‘Rangoon’.

Kangana Ranaut made a snarky remark on people who use social media and called them ‘velle’ (idle) on The Kapil Sharma Show back in 2017. “Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut further said, “You don’t get time to speak with the people you know. What will you say to those you don’t even know. Busy people go to work, are caught up in the difficulties that their lives throw at them.”

The Thalaivii actress continued and said, “Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain (All these jobless people stay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and even got themselves caught up in legal cases),” Kangana said pointing towards Kapil.

Well, well. Kangana Ranaut couldn’t help but laugh at this irony. The actress joined Twitter last year and got banned for her controversial tweets. Later, the actress started using Instagram too and is known for putting out strong comments on the photo-sharing site too.

Talking about the irony, the Thalaivii actress said that she was right about Twitter. She joined the micro-blogging site because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was thrown out of it as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

“Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main (This is true though. When there was no corona, I was quite busy. When corona arrived, I became so idle),” Kangana added.

Kangana Ranaut also revealed that almost 200 cases were registered against her daily.

