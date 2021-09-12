Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities own the most luxurious cars in the world. And why not, if you have it, you gotta flaunt it. A while ago, Ranveer Singh bought Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 and pictures of the same were going viral. The latest addition to this was Arjun Kapoor and now, Kriti Sanon has got the world’s most luxurious SUV too. Scroll below to read the scoop.

On Friday, Kriti was spotted getting down from her Maybach at Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films office.

Kriti Sanon got down from her swanky Mercedes Maybach GLA 600 and greeted the paps. According to India Today, the actress gifted herself this car after her film Mimi became a bumper success on Netflix. Well, Kriti has joined the prestigious club with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor who are already proud owners of the same SUV car.

According to GQ, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh bought Mercedes Maybach GLA 600 in July and earlier this week, Arjun Kapoor’s pictures with his luxurious car was going viral on social media. And now, it’s Kriti Sanon who has joined the guys in this prestigious club of buying the world’s most luxurious SUV.

According to News 18, the car’s price is around Rs 2.43 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Mimi that released on Netflix and got raving reviews from critics as well as fans.

The Mimi actress will be next seen in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The actress has an amazing lineup of upcoming films in which she’ll be seen playing different avatars that we haven’t seen before.

Congratulations, Kriti Sanon on your new car.

