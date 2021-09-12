Advertisement

The entertainment industry was hit by a major setback when Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead last year in his apartment. The actor had a great future and even his industry friends and colleagues never thought he would leave us very soon. Similarly, SSR’s former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande was heartbroken and recently remembered her first weird meeting with the late actor on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

Although Sushant’s debut show was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil but Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta changed his life as an actor, he even met his lady love Ankita on the same show but their relationship fell apart in 2016.

In a conversation with The Quint, Ankita Lokhande recalled the first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed how she made him angry, she said, “It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer Sheikh, only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own…We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am.”

Elaborating more about the incident she added, “I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. He took the car from the driver and did rash driving. I didn’t understand why he was doing that. My mother then said ‘He is getting angry’. I was like ‘What can I do? He should have come upstairs’. That was my first meeting with Sushant that way. He was like ‘Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude’.”

After the incident, both Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput formed a beautiful relationship which went on for 7 years; however fans were heartbroken in 2016 when they decided to go separate ways.

