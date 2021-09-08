Advertisement

The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock for many. Even after a year, fans of the actor still remember him. Pictures and videos of his interviews still go viral on social media. Now here’s an instance involving the late actor that will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Days ahead of the 2019 release of Chhichhore, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey among others appeared on Zakir Khan’s podcast. The late actor also appeared for the interview with the comedian.

While the cast of Chhichhore had a blast during the chat with Zakir Khan, at one point Sushant Rajput Singh is heard saying, “Life me bohut kuch kar sakte the kuch hua nhi zyada..” just then Zakir Khan joins in and recites Ghalib Mirza Asadullah Khan’s poem. The comedian said, “Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle. Bohat niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle.”

Watch the video clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rj 🖤 (@rj.writing)

In the same interview, Zakir Khan had asked the actors if they have had ever indulged in sports. To which Sushant responded hilariously saying, “Maine khela hai.. main Dhoni kiya hai bhai (I’ve played, I have played Dhoni).” Soon, they erupted with laughter at Sushant’s reply.

The comedian-host then praised the late actor’s batting skills which had significantly improved while portraying Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput conceded that his batting did improve and he could track the ball better. He expressed his joy when he got to use Dhoni’s kit.

