Advertisement

The entertainment industry recently lost one of its talented souls, Sidharth Shukla, recently. Newly evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Milind Gaba is one of the last people to know about the Balika Vadhu actor’s sad demise. The Shanti singer revealed he was disheartened knowing that the actor took his last breath in rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s lap.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor left for heavenly abode on Thursday (September 2) after suffering a major heart attack. The late actor’s death has affected many in some or the other way, as he was just 40 and at the peak of his acting career.

Advertisement

In an interview with Times of India, Milind Gaba expressed his grief, he said, “When I came out and heard about Sidharth’s death it shook me from inside. I couldn’t process the news. I couldn’t handle it nor was I able to accept it. Whatever has happened, it is very unfair and it shouldn’t have happened. Bahut galat hua hai and when I heard how he passed away, his head was in Shehnaaz’s lap, I was disheartened. It is very tragic.”

Milind Gaba asserted that the late actor gave him a ‘big brother vibe’ and he felt the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had a lot of positive energy when he entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. He added that Shehnaaz Gill supported and advised him to come out of his comfort zone in the reality show.

“I send all my prayers. I know he is not with us but he will always stay in our hearts. Like I say that I’ve earned people from my Bigg Boss journey, he has earned many people, loving fans in his lifetime. I am his huge fan. He will always be in my prayers and I will pray for his family also,” Milind Gaba concluded.

Recently, Sidharth Shukla’s family had organized a meditation and prayer meet where they also invited his fans to join virtually through a zoom link. The prayer meet poster was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra, that reads, Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.

The late actor’s final rites were conducted at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday. A number of celebs and some of his Bigg Boss 13 housemates also attended the funeral to pay their last respects.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: “Kabhi Pakda Nahi Gaya,” Govinda Interrupts Wife Sunita When Asked If Chi Chi Have Ever Been Caught In ‘Wrong’ Place

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube