On this upcoming weekend, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. The rumours of Chi Chi making an appearance on the show were doing the rounds on social media and finally, a promo on social media is out where the couple even danced on his track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’. Scroll below to watch the video.

Last week, veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha – Dharmendra and Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra made an appearance on the show and entertained the audience.

In the new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show that is doing the rounds on social media, Kapil Sharma confirms Sunita Ahuja that she has given her husband Govinda to flirt with her co-stars but accompanies him everywhere. What kind of freedom is this?

Replying to Kapil Sharma, Sunita Ahuja said, “Main inka kaam dekhti hoon na, main dekhti hoon sab kuch theek thaak ho raha hai ya nahi (I see whether everything at work is going well).” Adding to this Govinda says, “Itna achche se kaam dekhti hai ki kaam kar de (She oversees everything so well that there is no scope for anything).”

Chi Chi then adds that he can’t get in a word with Sunita and upon hearing this, Ahuja immediately adds, “Main bohot chup rahi na, beta ab aap chup raho (I stayed silent for so long, now it’s your turn).”

Kapil Sharma then asks Sunita Ahuja if she has ever caught Govinda in some place where she shouldn’t have? The Raja Babu actor quipped and said, “Kabhi aaj tak pakda nahi gaya main (I have never been caught to date).”

Take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show promo here:

We are really excited to see Govinda and Sunita Ahuja entertaining their fans on The Kapil Sharma Show.

