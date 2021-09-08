Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is known to revive the fame of its star cast. We’ve seen how Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rochelle Rao amongst others enjoy the limelight. Permanent guest Archana Puran Singh creates a lot of noise too. Now, it is Molkki actress Madhuri Pandey, who has expressed her wish to be a part of the show. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Madhuri is known for her eccentric comic characters. She’s previously been a part of celebrated shows like Naagin 3, Dahej, Sabki Laadli Bebo amongst others. Currently, she plays Chandani in Molkki.

Madhuri Pandey says she wants to do more comic roles. In a conversation with TOI, the actress said, “Making a comic detour always helps an artist recharge his batteries. I want to do more laughter roles in the future. If given a chance, I would also like to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show.”

But Madhuri Pandey has an issue with desi comedy. “I have one problem with desi comedy, though, which somehow goes too slapstick and is below the belt,” she added.

In Molkki, her character Chandani has a thing for Amar Upadhyay played character Virendra Pratap Singh. Talking about their off-screen bond, Madhuri shared, “A breeze, for he is a very cooperative artist. Whenever you work with a good co-star you automatically raise your bar as well.”

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed its new additions this season in the form of Sudesh Lehri and Rochelle Rao.

Rochelle has previously been a part of the first season as Lottery. She exclusively opened up on her comeback and told us, “When it comes to TKSS, we have one fluid thing where we keep changing our address, our job description, our goals. Sometimes somebody wants to be a singer, sometimes a dancer (laughing). So, yes, Lottery is back but she’s done with her old career. Now, she wants to be a Vakeel (lawyer) and she’s found the most amazing vakeel, Mr. Damodar Jeth Malani (Kiku Sharda). I think it’s not something that is ever written its own with us, whatever works and makes the character more funny, is what we go with. This time around, Lottery’s avatar is even bigger and better and I’m very excited about it.”

