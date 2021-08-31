Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with a lot of exciting additions in the new season. We have witnessed how Sudesh Lehri joined the cast and has been creating a dhamaka. Last weekend even witnessed the entry of Rochelle Rao, who played Lottery back in season 1. The actress is enjoying the limelight and has opened up about child planning with her husband Keith Sequeira. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Rochelle and Keith began dating back in 2015. Post togetherness of 3 months, the duo entered Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble. One could see their blooming chemistry in the show. They took the big step in their relationship in 2018 and tied the knot in Tamil Nadu. Just not that, the couple went on to participate in Nach Baliye 9.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira aren’t ready to welcome a baby yet. The Kapil Sharma Show actress told TOI, “We decided that till the time life doesn’t come back to normalcy before we think of starting a family or discussing the plan. And right now, so much work is happening that I am really enjoying this phase a little too much. I am not in a mood to take a break right now. But it is something that we will discuss in the future. It is going to happen when the right time comes. Keith and I are not in any kind of rush, it is something that we will discuss in future of course.”

Rochelle Rao continued, “It is very tough to plan anything right now and kudos to the people who have taken the call during the lockdown. My sister had a baby in the lockdown. If you are one of the lucky ones who had a baby in the beginning of the lockdown then it has worked well in the timeline. For the rest of us it is kind of scary right now to take that kind of big call. And it is going to be a year or two for any of us to arrive at that kind of big decision.”

Well, we can’t wait to see Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira welcome their little bundle of joy! Hope that happens soon.

