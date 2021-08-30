Advertisement

Bollywood in the early ’90s welcomed a slew of action stars and Suniel Shetty was one of them. The actor made a smashing debut with the 1991 film Balwan opposite Divya Bharti. The film established him as an action hero in the film industry. The actor once spoke about leaving the industry.

While Shetty has worked in several action films, he has also shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in popular films like Waqt Humara Hai, Mohra, Dhadkan, Sapoot to name a few. He has also appeared with Ajay Devgn in Dilwale with Ajay.

Advertisement

Talking about his initial Bollywood journey, Suniel Shetty spoke about how people’s comments were often hurtful. He also said how he planned to leave Bollywood at the peak of his career. As reported by Indian Express, the actor during a conversation with Simi Garewal on her show Rendevouz, said, “When I first came in, I thought I am going to make it because I got the physique. Everyone thinks they are God before they get in. They say ‘I think I am going to be the next Badshah.’ But once you come in, you realise it is not that way. There were a whole lot of things I was bad at.”

Suniel Shetty also spoke about his debut film. He said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film did okay but I was not appreciated. People said he is bad news. That got me ticking. I said to myself, ‘No way I am going to stay put.’ In the beginning, I was hurt. People kept passing remarks on me, not knowing me as a person. They went on saying things about me and that hurt. But I had a strong family, a very loving wife, that made all the difference,” adding, “Once I am on a high, I am out. I want to get out when I am wanted, not thrown out,” adding he “won’t miss the industry”.

Spanning over three decades of his career, Suniel Shetty has worked across genres and made his mark in the industry. Even at the age of 60, the actor redefines the meaning of fitness.

Must Read: Dilip Kumar Was The First Celeb To Charge 1 Lakh/Film In 1950s; Shah Rukh Khan Is Reportedly Charging 100 Crores Seven Decades Later

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube