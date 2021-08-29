Advertisement

Rochelle Rao is all set to return to The Kapil Sharma Show and she’s really excited about it. Earlier, Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the show but now she has also come back with the original cast that includes Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Rao who’s making her entry back on the show opened up in a recent interview on working with Kapil.

Rochelle earlier played the role of a nurse on the show but now will be seen in a different avatar.

In an interview with ETimes, Rochelle Rao opened up on working with Kapil Sharma on the show and called it challenging. “It is very challenging to work with Kapil. I am nervous all the time when he is around. He makes me the most nervous all the time, followed by all the others like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar. They all are so good. That little bit of nervousness is always there how much I prepare myself. I know I only have 5 lines but I prepare for it a lot. I rehearse a lot because I don’t want to mess it up. I’ve learnt so much from them. They are so good that at times they even cover up for me. It is really amazing and inspiring to watch them.”

Rochelle Rao also spoke about missing Sunil Grover and said, “I think you always miss people who are not on the show. It is a normal thing. Initially, when he left the show we missed him a lot, but now there is a great energy and a team and a great work happening for all of us. Yes, we miss the old crew but it is not something we really think so much about. Everyone has clicked together really well and since the last season, everyone has just come together now. Everyone has really moved on.”

That’s really sweet of Rochelle!

Are you excited to see Rochelle Rao on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

