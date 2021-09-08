Advertisement

Internet is turning into a funny place. Expect the most bizarre things to happen on social media platforms these days. Something similar happened when Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was mistaken as Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s granddaughter. Yes, it’s because of the similarity in the names. Read on for all the details.

As most know, Urfi is known for her bold choices. The actress made a lot of noise when she recently pulled off a bra with a cropped jacket and paired it up with blue denim. While it left many surprised, others trolled the actress for her fashion choice. There was a lot of backlash as a certain section didn’t like the revealing avatar.

As the controversy continued, several netizens began the rumours that Urfi Javed is the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar. They even trolled the veteran lyricist over the kind of clothes his alleged granddaughter was wearing!

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and clarified, “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way.”

Furthermore, Urfi too broke her silence in a conversation with The Quint and said, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed is grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She was paired up with Zeeshan Khan as a connection initially.

However, Zeeshan went on to form a pair with Divya Agarwal later. This left Urfi irked and she was eventually even evicted from the house.

She previously told Koimoi, “Zeeshan ke munh pe toh mai paani dalungi aur sare keede makode bator ke leke jati hu uske munh ke andar ghusa dungi mai. Itni gandagi munh se nikalti hai na toh gandigi khaoge.”

