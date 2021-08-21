Urfi Javed Exposes Bigg Boss OTT House: “S*x Ho Chuka Hai On Camera”

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT truly matches its concept of being ‘over the top.’ This season there’s no filter on what the contestants are wearing or what they’re saying! Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Karan Johar hosted show. But did you know she made a startling revelation during one of the tasks? It seems the makers had cut it in the final episode. Read on for details.

For those unversed, Urfi went to the dumping zone when Zeeshan Khan broke the connection with her to pair up with Divya Agarwal. The actress was then given an opportunity to save herself by performing live in front of the viewers for 45 minutes. During this conversation, she made some unknown revelations that were cut by the makers.

A video is now going viral where Urfi Javed could be heard saying, “Jaise ki maine aapko bataya ki yaha s*x ho chukka hai, is Bigg Boss OTT ke ghar me. Pata nahi aapko dikhaya gaya hoga ki nahi! Par yaha s*x ho chukka hai on camera!!”

Upon hearing this, Pratik Sehajpal interrupts and goes, “What?” Urfi Javed continues, “Prateek so rahe the kya jab s*x ho raha tha on camera? Tumne s*x hote hue nai dekha? Yahan pe do bandar jab s*x kar rahe the, tab pata nai Pratik kya kar raha tha.”

Check out the video below:

Fans took to the comment section and mocked Pratik Sehajpal for his reaction. Many even called Urfi Javed ‘cheap’ for the way she was talking about it.

Meanwhile, Urfi has been really frustrated about her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT. She has slammed Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal in multiple interviews after she came out of the house.

