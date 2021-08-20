Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT has lately been grabbing all the eyeballs. Thanks to contestants like Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehajpal that are giving the show a perfect kickstart. Actress Shamita Shetty has been playing a noteworthy game too but is often termed ‘dominant’ by contestants. In the upcoming episode, she could be seen asking Raqesh Bapat to not go for peeing. Scroll below for details.

As most know, this season of Karan Johar hosted show is based on the theme of connections. Raqesh and Shamita are coming out to be a strong one. But it is often seen that the actress expects her connection to go her way.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is currently witnessing its ongoing task for ‘Boss Man’ and ‘Boss Lady’ (captains of the house). Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are the ‘sanchalak’ of the task. However, it seems Raqesh had left the task mid-way and gone to the washroom.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Shamita Shetty could be seen scolding Raqesh Bapat over going to the washroom in between the task. “Pehle tu na task ke bich me if you pee na, I swear the b***h will come into me. Tum yaha khana, susu, sone ke liye aaye ho?”

Raqesh could be seen justifying his side saying that it was nature’s call. To this, Shamita Shetty said, “Sanchalak aise nahi jaa sakte hai. Control your pee, wear a freaking diaper, I don’t care.”

The actor then said that he would have surely worn a diaper had there been an option.

Check out the Bigg Boss OTT promo below:

Do you think Shamita Shetty is dominant? Lets us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar’s Espionage Thriller Is Off To A Decent Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube